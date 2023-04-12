The Sinfonietta Pops Orchestra will present the concert “Welcome to the 20th Century” at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Cecilian Auditorium in the Conservatory Building at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College. This was the century that brought music popularized by entertainers like the Beatles, Frank Sinatra and Louis Armstrong.
Guest Conductors for this concert will be Dr. Douglas Kaiser, recently retired as assistant director of bands at Indiana State University; Heather Scott, music teacher and band director at South Vermillion High School in Clinton and Dr. John McIntyre, professor of music and band director at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.
The audience is advised that the front entrance to the Conservatory Building is still under construction and the side entrance should be used.
Tickets for the concert are available at the door. There are no reserved seats. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students and children 10 and under are free.
