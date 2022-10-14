The Sinfonietta Pops Orchestra will open the 2022-2023 season this weekend.
The concert "Variations," will take place 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16 in the Cecilian Auditorium at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.
Rodney Foster, Brian Ingram and John McIntyre, all members of the orchestra, will be guest conductors for the show while the Sinfonietta's music director, James Chesterson, is on leave.
"Variations" includes the works of composers from France, Germany, Russia, Britain and the United States. A range of music will be played — from Beethoven to Igor Stravinsky to Hoagy Carmichael.
Admission to the concert is $10 for adults, $5 for students, and children age 10 and younger are free.
