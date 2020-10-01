The Sinfoniettta Pops Orchestra will present “Our Town” a free, live concert at 2 p.m. Saturday in the New Life Community Church at 7849 E Wabash Avenue.
Masks and social distancing are requested.
Originally scheduled for March, this concert is usually a part of the Vigo County Public Library’s Big Read program.
Sara Trover of the VCPL will be narrator for the program. The 2020 Big Read book was Thornton Wilder’s play "Our Town." Free copies of the book will be available at the concert.
Music Director James Chesterson chose music for the concert that would relate to Terre Haute, particularly pieces that celebrate the history of railroads and rivers.
