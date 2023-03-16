The Sinfonietta Pops Orchestra will present the concert “To Thine Own Self Be True” at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Cecilian Auditorium in the Conservatory Building at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.
This concert is part of the Community Read program sponsored by the Vigo County Public Library, which encourages everyone in the community to read the same book and discuss the themes and ideas. The book for 2023 is “The Authenticity Project” by Gladys Pooley.
Kristi Howe, director of the Vigo County Public Library, will be the narrator for the concert and relate the music to the book.
Several guest conductors will conduct various parts of the concert while music director James Chesterson is on sick leave.
Douglas Keiser, who recently retired as director of band from the Indiana State University Department of Music, will begin the program with Giuseppe Verdi’s operatic overture, The Force of Destiny, which seems to propel the characters in the book The Authenticity Project.
Brian Ingram, music department chair and director of orchestras at Woodrow Wilson, will take the baton to conduct a medley of award winning Broadway tunes, Broadway Tonight.
Heather Scott, a 2017 graduate of ISU who teaches band students in grades 6 through 12 at South Vermillion High School in Clinton, will conduct the music form the film On Golden Pond.
Joe Varvel, a senior at West Vigo High School, will conduct the pop song “Everything is Beautiful.”
Kurt Perry, who often accompanies choirs and musical shows in area high schools and universities will perform the music from On Golden Pond on an acoustic grand piano.
Patrons should go in the side door of the Conservatory facing the church.
Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for students, and free for children 10 and younger.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.