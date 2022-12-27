Cleanup efforts continued Tuesday at Silver Birch of Terre Haute assisted living community, which experienced a burst sprinkler pipe above a third story apartment at 2:45 p.m. Christmas Day.
The facility is located at 650 Lafayette Ave.
While water affected all three floors, only one resident had to be relocated to another apartment within the facility, said Jill Stott, Silver Birch executive director.
Second floor office spaces and ground floor areas also were affected.
The Terre Haute Fire Department responded immediately, evaluated the situation and helped staff in securing the safety of residents, Stott said in a statement.
"We are thankful that between the swift action of the Terre Haute Fire Department, the teams at ServPro and Koorsen, and the actions of our onsite staff, all residents are safe and comfortable," Stott said.
Staff were able to serve residents dinner in their apartments.
All families were notified and residents and families "were extremely cooperative and understanding. Residents were escorted to their apartments as they returned from holiday outings with families."
All residents that had planned to stay at Silver Birch for the holiday were able to do so. By 10 p.m., the pipe was repaired and the sprinkler and fire systems were back online and cleanup efforts were well underway.
Silver Birch "anticipates clean-up efforts to continue for some time," Stott stated.
She noted that several local healthcare facilities had reached out and and offered assistance, if needed.
On Tuesday afternoon, she said, "We are keeping things as normal as possible."
ServPro, a fire and water damage cleanup and restoration business, has been busy since Christmas Eve responding to businesses, apartment complexes, schools and residences also experiencing burst pipes due to extreme weather, including Silver Birch.
"It's been crazy," said Mike Latta, ServPro's director of marketing, promotion and communication. ServPro was still onsite at Silver Birch Tuesday as it continued drying out the facility with fans and dehumidifiers.
On Sunday, when ServPro staff first arrived, he estimated there was 1 to 1 1/2 inches of water on parts of the ground floor.
ServPro believes the last several days are the busiest they've seen since the floods of 2008, he said.
