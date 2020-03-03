Silver Alert issued for Camby teen

A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a Morgan County teen reported missing in Putnam County.
The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Paris Christine Stabler-Day, 15, who id described as a white female, 5 feet, 4 inches tall weighing 120 pounds. She has blonde hair with blue eyes.
Paris was last seen wearing a white sweat shirt with a rose on the sleeve, blue jeans or black leggings, and white tennis shoes. She also braces on her teeth.
She is missing from Camby, which is 23 miles southwest of Indianapolis. She was last seen at 2:30 a.m. Monday, and is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.
Anyone with information on Paris Christine Stabler-Day should contact the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department at 765-653-5115 or call 911.
