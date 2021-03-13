Signature HealthCARE’s facilities will be reopening “to allow responsible in-person visitation for our residents and families,” the result of new federal guidelines, the company announced Friday.
Signature operates a long-term care facility at 3500 Maple Ave.
“Outdoor, in-person visitation will always be the primary manner of visitation,” said Ann Bowdan Wilder, Signature communications manager.
If outdoor visitation is not feasible for a particular resident’s condition or circumstance, the facility will work to accommodate and support indoor resident visitation based on Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services [CMS] guidelines, she said.
Recommended CMS guidelines advocate outdoor visitation whenever possible, as outdoor visits pose a lower risk of transmission.
While many residents have been vaccinated and mitigation protocols will be used, “These actions do not and will not completely eliminate the risk. Therefore, as our nursing home population still remains vulnerable to COVID-19 and other viruses, like the flu, we must ask that our communities and families diligently adhere to the new guidelines in each of our facilities, as set by CMS and their specific states,” the company states.
The guidelines include but are not limited to:
• Visitor screening, including temperature checks, a COVID-19 questionnaire and symptom observation, all which must be passed.
• Precautionary infection control measures, including hand hygiene requirements.
• Visitor masks [covering mouth and nose] and other personal protective equipment (PPE) requirements.
• In advance scheduling of visits. Unscheduled or walk-in visits are not permitted.
• Visitor social distancing at least 6 feet apart from all persons.
• Limited visitation times so all residents can be accommodated.
• Posting of facility signage indicating COVID-19 signs, symptoms and best mitigation practices.
• Residents and staff COVID-19 testing, as regulations require.
While CMS does not require visitors to be fully vaccinated, their guidelines and Signature HealthCARE strongly encourage visitors be fully vaccinated for the maximum protection of loved ones in long-term care facilities.
Facilities may still prevent visitation based on a variety of factors under the new guidelines.
In particular:
• Unvaccinated residents will not be permitted to have visitors if the surrounding county’s COVID-19 positive rate is above 10%, or less than 70% of residents in a facility have been fully vaccinated.
• Residents who have been confirmed COVID-19 positive will not be able to receive visitors until they meet testing criteria that allows discontinuation of transmission-based protocols.
• Quarantined residents cannot accept visitors until criteria is met to be released from quarantine.
• If a new case of COVID-19 is identified within a facility, visitation will be suspended until one round of facility-wide testing is complete to determine needed protocols.
