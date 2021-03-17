Signage set for downtown convention center

Video signage will play a visible role for the downtown Terre Haute Convention Center.
While required signs showing exits, bathrooms and entryways are part of the project, unique designs will be seen in exterior signage.
Two vertical programmable video signs -- one located on Wabash Avenue toward the eastern end of a front entrance to the convention center, and a second on Cherry Street -- will use the Watchfire high resolution outdoor digital display system to show events at the Terre Haute Convention Center. Watchfire, a maker of outdoor signs, is based in Danville, Illinois.
The 8-foot tall signs will include a limestone base.
Another sign will be a "Terre Haute Convention Center" sign above a front awning entrance along Wabash Avenue. This sign uses large die-cut individual letters with an offset illuminated back area.
"Lights will shine back on the area and give the impression the sign is glowing," Steve Bauer, vice president of construction services for Nations Group, told members of the Vigo County Capital Improvement Board Wednesday. "It will not be internally illuminated, which means these letters will not light up, but the background will light up and define the letters." A similar sign is used at the Indianapolis International Airport.
The CIB Wednesday approved a $257,240 contract for ISF Inc., an Indianapolis based firm that has done signage for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, as well as the Indianapolis International Airport.
The CIB received two bids for the signage packages, one from ISF and one $311,501 bid from Signworks Inc., also based in Indianapolis.
Terri Conley, a vice president and commercial loan officer at Terre Haute Savings Bank, who was sworn in for a two-year term as a Democrat board member, said the Signworks Inc. proposal included $18,000 in sales tax.
CIB attorney Brian Bosma said there is no sales tax for signs as they are part of a CIB, or government agency, project. Bauer said even subtracting $18,000, making the bid at $293,501, Signworks would the highest bid. The board unanimously approved the contract for ISF Inc.
In an update on the convention center, construction of a northwest parking garage is 50 percent complete, while the convention center's exterior framing and sheathing is also 50 percent complete, said Brian Kooistra, chief operating officer for Garmong Construction Services.
Concrete slabs for the main level of the convention center are done and stairs have been installed, Kooistra said. Roofing is scheduled to begin this week, with interior framing started, Kooistra said. Masonry work will start next week while above-ceiling mechanical, electrical and plumbing work is underway, he said.
"We will pour our last concrete floor, which is the second floor" starting Monday, Kooistra added.
Out of the $34,891,153 project budget, $21,742,592 has been spent, said Jason Semler of Baker Tilley, the CIB's accounting firm. The project has $26,325,510 in its budget for construction.
