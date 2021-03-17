Signage set for downtown convention center

Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Periods of rain. Low 51F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 51F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.