A Carlisle brother and sister known for their big hearts and kindness also gave the gift of life through organ donation.
Services for Shelby Horton, 18, and her brother, Connor Rodriguez, 16, took place Tuesday in Holmes Memorial Chapel. The siblings died from injuries suffered in a passenger vehicle/semi accident last week on U.S. 41 near Carlisle.
Meanwhile, Southwest Sullivan schools have responded with several fundraisers to support the family and assist with funeral costs. Horton graduated from Sullivan High School last year, and Rodriguez was a sophomore. They also had attended Carlisle Elementary/Middle School.
“There’s really a lot of shock, still, and just processing the whole thing,” said Tara Jenkins, Sullivan High School principal. Many students and staff planned to attend Tuesday’s visitation.
“Both students were quiet but very well-liked among their peers,” Jenkins said. “Shelby and Connor were very close siblings who shared a love of art, reading, and music. Both students were members of the SHS Beta Club and actively participated in the Beta Club Convention every year. Shelby and Connor were very kind individuals and they will be deeply missed.”
Beta Club, a national organization, promotes the ideals of academic achievement, character, service and leadership among elementary and secondary school students.
To assist the family, the high school Beta Club is sponsoring a ping pong tournament for students. Carlisle Elementary and Middle School are taking donations from staff; having a $1 snow cone day; selling Easter eggs with candy and also raffling off two large Easter baskets on Friday.
All proceeds raised by district schools will be combined and presented to the family on behalf of the Southwest School Corp., Jenkins said.
An obituary for Horton and Rodriguez reads, “As sister and brother, they enjoyed helping others; it brought joy to each of their lives; they loved school and spending time with family ... Shelby and Connor had the biggest hearts for always helping others and that shows through their selfless decision to become organ donors.”
Horton enjoyed sewing, painting, swimming “and had a knack for just about anything,” the obituary said. She was a freshman at Ball State University, a member of the Beta Club and the National Honor Society. She graduated last year from Sullivan High School.
Rodriguez enjoyed swimming, X-box and anime. He was a member of the Beta Club and involved with Upward Bound at Vincennes University.
Southwest Sullivan School Corp. students and staff, who had been on spring break, returned Monday. The high school enacted its crisis response procedures and had counselors available.
“We’re working through it,” said Dave Lisman, Sullivan High School guidance director. “I think a lot of people are very sad and upset,” although it helped that they had time over the weekend to process it with their families.
The school has a mentor/teacher program called ACT, or Arrows Collaborating Together, a daily advisory program at the start of each school day. On Monday, each teacher read a short paragraph to students about the accident and the time of services for Horton and Rodriguez.
Students then had the option of meeting with counselors.
