Indiana State University announced Friday it has recognized a $250,000 gift from alumni and siblings Yanya Yang and Neng Chiang Yang by naming the Yang Family University Art Gallery in the Landini Center for Performing and Fine Arts.
The Yangs, who are from China and now live in the United States, were international graduate students at ISU. Yanya Yang earned her master of fine arts degree with a graphic design concentration in 1999. Neng Chiang Yang earned his master of fine arts degree with a painting concentration in 1997.
“We are so appreciative of the Yang family’s generosity to ISU and the Department of Art and Design,” ISU President Deborah J. Curtis said in a news release. “With this gift, they will support generations of art students and advance the mission of the University Art Gallery.”
The Yangs’ giving to ISU exceeds $277,000. They established the Yang Family Art Scholarship in 2019 and the Yang Family Enrichment Fund in 2022. The funds enhance the overall experience for art students through scholarship support and professional development and funding exhibitions, programming, and infrastructure enhancement in the University Art Gallery.
“My passion is from our father’s encouragement of learning art when we were very young,” Neng Chiang Yang said, “and I believe that art is a passion and love beyond race, religion, and nationality. Art can bring people together.”
Yanya Yang remembered her experience at ISU fondly.
“While studying at ISU as an international student, I had a sense of belonging,” she said. “I was warmly welcomed and strongly supported by my professors and the ISU community. Moreover, I was encouraged to step out of my comfort zone and develop talents I never knew I had.”
Christopher Olsen, Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs, thanked the Yang Family for supporting Sycamore students.
“We are so grateful for the Yang family’s continued, incredible generosity to support our art and design majors at Indiana State,” Olsen said “Their enhanced scholarship fund will now benefit even more of our outstanding students."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.