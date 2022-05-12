'Shrek the Musical' now playing at Community Theatre of Terre Haute

Community Theatre of Terre Haute’s final play of the season, “Shrek the Musical” runs this weekend and the weekend of May 20-22.
It begins at 8 p.m Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday at the theater, 25th and Washington.
The G-rated musical is directed by volunteer Sara Solooki and musically director by volunteer Christiana Wittenmyer. “Shrek” is sponsored by The Hometown Savings Bank.
Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation Motion Pictures and the book by William Steig, this musical is a Tony-Award-winning fairy tale with music by Jeanine Tesori and lyrics and book by David Lindsay-Abaire.
In the story, the unlikely ogre hero, Shrek (James N. O’Sullvan), finds himself on a life-changing journey accompanied by the non-stopping talking Donkey (Michael Natt) and a feisty Princess Fiona (Eliza Blower).
Many characters are played by a long line of talented actors: Tatum Dyar, Colleen Fulk, Terri Fulk, Shayne Gray, Tavia Hedrick, Dylan Keller, Wesley Long, Quentyn Marshall, Lester McGee, Megan Moshak, Krishaa Motycka, India Pigg, Jacob Spencer, Teresa Stuckey and Solie Ware.
“What caught me off guard when we started rehearsals was how much this story would touch me with its underlying message of friendship and inclusion,” wrote Solooki. “When you look deeper it has a fantastic message hidden in the laughs,”
To purchase tickets for “Shrek the Musical,” follow the links at ctth.org to pick the day and seat for the performance chosen. Tickets can be printed out at home or shown on a mobile device.
To purchase in person, ticket office hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, as well as one hour before show times. Tickets are $21 for adults and $15 for students and youth.
Learn more at ctth.org or call the ticket office during open hours at 812-232-7172.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.