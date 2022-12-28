Some Terre Haute pharmacies are feeling the impact of a national shortage of over-the-counter fever- and pain-reducing medications for ill children.
At one CVS in Terre Haute, a sign advised that customers were limited to two units each “to support as many customers as possible.”
A local Kroger pharmacy was limiting customers to two childrens’ analgesic products such as infant/children ibuprofen and acetaminophen “due to supply constraints,” a sign posted in the aisle said.
“It’s just demand. We are having so many cases of flu, COVID and RSV at the same time, so there is just overwhelming demand,” said Courtney Beardsley, a pharmacist with JR Pharmacy located in Baesler’s Market.
The pharmacy at Baesler’s hasn’t had to limit quantities, she said, but “I wouldn’t sell 10 [units or bottles] to someone if they came in.”
While some of the shelves that normally have children’s cold medicine are close to barren, JR’s in Baesler’s doesn’t have signage indicating limits.
“I think it’s going to be pretty short lived. … We didn’t want to increase the panic,” she said.
Overall, nationally, there is a shortage as far as fever reducers for children, she said.
For those unable to find liquid pain-relief medicine, she suggested chewables could potentially be used for preschool-age children. The Tylenol website provides information for appropriate use by age and weight.
Also, “Call around, too, because chances are someone in town might have it remaining in stock,” Beardsley said.
While the shortage affects both liquid and chewables, “The liquid kind of goes first,” she said.
If families can’t find what they are looking for, “I wouldn’t panic. Generally, we give fever reducers to make children feel a little bit better. Sometimes people tend to over-treat a fever.
If a child is not feeling bad, “You don’t have to treat a fever as long as it’s not dangerously high,” Beardsley said.
Shelby Jackson, health educator with the Vigo County Health Department, offers similar advice.
“There has been a shortage since early December,” she said. “It’s supply and demand, always fluctuating.”
Locally, “We are experiencing a very high demand for children’s Tylenol, that’s why some of our shelves are looking a little bare,” Jackson said. “There’s a limitation on how many you can get per family” at some stores.
Tylenol’s website reads as follows:
“We continue to experience high consumer demand driven by an extremely challenging cold & flu season. While products may be less readily available at some stores, we are not experiencing widespread shortages of Children’s Tylenol,” the website states. “We recognize this may be challenging for parents and caregivers, and are doing everything we can to make sure people have access to the products they need.”
The website further states:
“There are multiple options within the broader Tylenol product family that may be easier to find and appropriate to use, including Chewables, Dissolve Packs and in some instances products that are indicated for both children and adults, such as Tylenol regular strength 325 mg (indicated for those ages 6 and above).”
The company says it is able to produce and supply the medications, Jackson said. “It’s just getting it to our stores right now.”
A helpful tool for parents might be the Tylenol website to save them time when looking for medication, so they don’t have to drive to multiple stores, she said. It shows both local and online availability for each item. The link is as follows: www.tylenol.com/products/children-infants
Jackson suggests that in the future, families buy these products in advance of cold/flu season to ensure they will have what they need if and when a child becomes sick.
“We often wait until our child is sick” before making the purchase, she said. “It’s good to have no matter what.”
