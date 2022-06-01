The baby formula shortage has created increased demand for donor breast milk, according to The Milk Bank of Indianapolis.
“We have seen an 89% increase in the number of families requesting donor milk,” said Jenna Streit, The Milk Bank advancement director. “They are using donor milk at home because they can’t find the specialty formula they need.”
The nonprofit Milk Bank receives human milk from carefully screened donors, pasteurizes, freezes and distributes it. Once checked for safety, it is sent to ordering hospitals or outpatients with physician prescriptions, according to its website.
While the nonprofit did experience a shortage from November through February, it was more a matter of need outpacing the supply, Streit said.
In the past month or so, the baby formula shortage “came full force and exploded,” she said.
At the same time, “We have seen an incredible growth in the number of people interested in becoming milk donors,” Streit said. Milk donor screenings have just about doubled over the past month.
While there are more donors, it takes some time to receive the donated milk and prepare it for distribution.
“It’s not a shortage anymore, but we do need to continue to increase the number of milk donations we receive because we feel the demand will continue to grow,” Streit said.
The need is constant, she said. The Milk Bank needs over 1,000 donors every year to maintain normal circumstances, “and during a formula shortage we need even more.”
To learn more about becoming a breast milk donor, call The Milk Bank at 317-536-1670 or toll-free at 877-829-7470. The website is themilkbank.org.
The process includes contacting The Milk Bank for a phone screen; filling out an information form; having a health provider sign consent forms; and having a blood test at no cost to the donor.
For those requesting the milk, families can receive up to 40 ounces without a prescription; if they need more, “We require a prescription from a care provider,” Streit said.
There is a processing fee of $4.50 per ounce. Donor milk is not covered by insurance in Indiana, she said.
“We recognize that is a burden and barrier for a lot of families we serve,” Streit said. For those eligible, “We do have a medical relief fund, and that offsets the cost of donor milk through a sliding-scale fee.”
Last year, Union Hospital in Terre Haute became a Milk Depot/Donor Milk Express site for The Milk Bank.
For those who want to donate, “It’s a very easy process,” said Jenny Wright, Union Hospital nurse and lactation consultant.
Union uses The Milk Bank donated milk in its neonatal intensive care unit and also its mother/baby unit. “We have a grant that allows us to offer donor milk to mothers on a mother/baby unit,” Wright said.
Moms not in the hospital can also purchase donor milk through The Milk Bank, Wright said.
In Terre Haute, donors can drop off milk at Union Hospital or the Indiana Blood Center, Streit said.
For more information about Women’s Health Services at Union Health, visit myunionhealth.org.
