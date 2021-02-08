Indiana State Police are investigating a Sunday night shooting in southern Vigo County.
ISP Sgt. Matt Ames said more information about the incident will be released later today.
Police were dispatched at 9:03 p.m. to the 2800 block of East Harlan Drive for a reported gunshot wound.
The victim was reportedly taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Several units from the Vigo County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene. However, Sheriff John Plasse said ISP is handling the investigation.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.