Shocking: Duke briefs city, county workers on safety around lines

Terre Haute and Vigo County workers often come close to downed power lines after severe storms or after vehicle accidents.
Knowing what to do near power lines was part of a high voltage safety demonstration Duke Energy conducted Wednesday for highway workers as well as employees at Terre Haute’s Wastewater Utility.
Power lines that serve homes and businesses are not insulated like home appliance cords. Power lines carry from 120 volts up to 500,000 volts of electricity, enough to injure or kill on contact.
“It is great opportunity as a lot of these men or women work with us sometimes on accidents or when trees are down,” said Rick Burger, district manager for Duke Energy.
“If we save one life doing this demonstration, it is worth it. We see us increasing our eyes and ears on safety conditions, especially during storms.”
Power lines are a big concern for street and highway workers, said Bryan Driskill, lead foreman for the Terre Haute Street Department, which requested the demonstration.
“A lot of times that is the most dangerous part of our job, being around traffic and dealing with the aftermath of storms,” Driskill said of power lines. “We need to know distances, which is the biggest thing, such as if operating a boom truck, how far do you keep your mast away from power lines and how far do you keep your bucket away from power lines.
“There are things such as the size of (power line) wires, are three wires up high or only two. What is cable, what is power, what is telephone. We hope this (demonstration) keeps them safe,” Driskill said of street department workers.
The demonstration, which used a mobile trailer with 7,200 volts, was conducted in the 1300 block of Deming Street in front of a Terre Haute Street Department facility. A hot dog, representing flesh, was quickly fried and a balloon burst from contact with a power line.
Forty workers from the city’s street department and 50 workers from the Vigo County highway and wastewater utility departments participated. The demonstration mainly covered above ground work, but it also addressed underground power lines.
“We are digging and repairing sewer lines, so that’s what we are interested in,” said Chad Sappingfield, construction foreman for the Terre Haute Wastewater Utility.
Cole Eveland, customer delivery operations supervisor for Duke Energy who helped conduct the demonstration, used a fake fox to demonstrate how animals, usually snakes, squirrels or birds, can cause lights at homes to flicker or even go out when they come into contact with power line equipment.
Yet, it’s the dangers of electricity that was his main focus.
“We talk about the fundamentals of electricity and how it works and what happens if something is on a power line or a line is down or if they have a dig in with one of our electrical lines,” Eveland said.
“We talk about how to get away from something if a line is energized.”
When a power line hits the ground, such as from a broken power pole from a vehicle accident, electricity is dispersed into the dirt, he said. “We call that the ground potential gradient,” Eveland said.
The best description, he said, is the downed power line represents a stone thrown into a pond. The stone creates ripples that move outward in the pond and eventually fade as they get farther from the stone.
“The power dissipates in rings, like ripples in a pond. You don’t want to stand with one foot on one ripple and another foot on another ripple, as there could be differences” in power voltage, which can injure or kill, Eveland said.
If that happens, a person can hop or shuffle to get out of the danger zone.
“Basically you don’t want that difference (in power) potential from your front foot and back foot. Sometimes the best thing to do is just stay put,” he said of a downed line. “But if there is a problem, the last thing people want to do is stay put. It is human nature to run.”
Duke Energy has three demonstration trailers in Indiana, with one of them based in Terre Haute, Burger said. The power utility has used the trailer in past years to help train fire departments, Burger said.
