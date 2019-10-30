Sheriffs' Youth Ranch gets building

Groundbreakings for four new cabins and a new chapel kicked off a ceremonial groundbreaking Wednesday at the Indiana Sheriffs’ Youth Ranch in Clay County.
A peace chapel and bunkhouses are first funded projects on the construction list for the 62-acre property, founded as a place where police can mentor youth and as a training center for public service teams.
“We knew it would be a bold commitment when we started this,” said Scott Minier, interim executive director of the youth ranch.
Donors have sponsored four cabins and the non-denominational chapel as the first new buildings slated for a spring construction schedule.
Froderman Peace Chapel is the focus of the Froderman family, previous owners of the property, and it is the first structure to be built.
“It’s our prayer that those who come into the doors of the Froderman Peace Chapel will find solace and comfort in a place that is dedicated for God’s glory,” said Pam Froderman Blesch. “We look forward to seeing the walls of that chapel come up and hear stories of those that have had their lives impacted because they were privileged to come here.”
Four youth bunkhouses will serve as prototypes for another half-dozen that will follow next spring. A total of 10 cabins will be built to accommodate up to 100 youth campers and 20 adult counselors at any time.
One of those cabins – the Baker-Laird Cabin – is supported by retired chief Jerry Baker and Lt. Chris Laird. The bunkhouse commemorates two officers who died in the line of duty.
Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Matthew Baker was killed in a gun battle Sept. 17, 2001.
Indianapolis Police Department officer Timothy “Jake” Laird died Aug. 18, 2004, after responding to a report of an armed suspect.
“This keeps alive the legacy of two great young law enforcement officers,” said Jerry Baker, adding he thinks the people responsible for his son’s death are the type of youths who would benefit from the camp.
“I view the sheriff’s youth ranch as a growth opportunity for those who attend,” he said.
The Sikh Community of Indiana was the first organization to step forward to support construction of one of the bunkhouses at a cost of $55,000, which includes furniture and safety equipment.
Gurmeet Singh Dhaliwal said the organization was proud to be part of the youth ranch effort.
The Indiana Department of Correction has also sponsored a cabin, and will assist with the construction and assembling of the bunkhouses.
Kevin Orme, construction director for the DOC, said the new buildings will be prefabricated according to architect designs and the panels will be brought to the ranch and assembled on-site in the spring.
Orme led an inmate crew and construction crew from the DOC last summer as they worked at the ranch to demolish some unsafe and unwanted buildings on the property.
Putnam County Sheriff Scott Stockton also sent inmate workers to help with several projects around the ranch, including painting, building fences and clearing brush.
The fourth cabin featured Wednesday was the Minier Cabin, sponsored by executive director Minier, his mother Mary Jo Minier and his sister Mary Ellen Minier.
“I believe in this commitment,” he said of both the youth focus, and the training facility for agencies and officers who will visit the facility.
The Indiana Department of Homeland Security already has a canine training center located in the former veterinary clinic on the property. The rental fees paid by IDHS supports the mortgage payment for the property, said John Layton, retired Marion County Sheriff and founding member of the youth ranch effort.
Search and rescue dogs and their handlers from around the nation have already trained at the facility.
The youth ranch also received the support Wednesday of Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse and Chief Deputy Steve Meng, Clay County Sheriff Paul Harden and Chief Deputy Josh Clarke, and sheriffs Reggie Nevels of Grant County, John Boyd of LaPorte County and Jeff Cumberworth of Ripley County.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
