Sheriffs' Youth Ranch breakfast with Santa set for Dec. 11

Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse is inviting Wabash Valley K-6 students to a free breakfast with Santa on Dec. 11 at the Indiana Sheriffs’ Youth Ranch south of Brazil.
Plasse said the holiday event will be from 9 a.m. to noon. at the lodge and conference center on the Youth Ranch property, 5325 N. Indiana 59.
A free breakfast sponsored by the Youth Ranch Chaplain’s Fund will include pancakes, cereal, turkey sausage links, juices and milk.
Tax-deductible ISYR Chaplain’s Fund donations provide needed clothing, toiletries and food for young visitors to the 62-acre, not-for-profit training retreat for future law enforcement officers, at-risk kids, young witnesses and victims of crime.
Plasse encouraged parents and grandparents to make certain kids bring an appetite and a smart phone or camera for selfies with Santa.
No reservations are needed and parking is free. Handicapped spots are available.
Hand sanitizer and an electronic thermometer will be available. Face masks and social distancing are encouraged when possible. Guests are asked to respect one another’s pandemic precautions.
For more information or to donate to the ISYR Chaplain’s Fund, call 317-460-4242, go online to Indiana Sheriffs’ Youth Ranch GoFundMe page or write to the ISYR Chaplain’s Fund, 5325 N. State Road 59, Brazil, IN 47834.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.