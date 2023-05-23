High school students interested in law enforcement careers may apply for a free, weeklong leadership academy set for July 10-14 at the Indiana Sheriff's Youth Ranch.
Students, parents or guardians may pick up detailed information at the Vigo County Sheriff's Office, 600 Honey Creek Drive, Terre Haute, said Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse.
Applications for this year's inaugural Sheriff & Police Explorer Academy will be accepted by sheriff's office through June 30. No fees will be charged, but a sports physical is required for attendance.
The academies offer a mix of public safety training and recreation. Mornings will be dedicated to subjects such as K-9s, first aid, crime trends and investigations. Afternoons will be spent on team-building while engaging in activities including swimming, kayaking, archery, flying drones and more.
Twenty-four student leaders will be accepted from applicants representing Clay, Greene, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vigo and Vermillion counties. Some young leaders will stay at the Youth Ranch for the week; others may be transported each day to and from the 62-acre site near Brazil.
Additional counties and students will be added in the future as more privately funded facilities and amenities are completed.
For more information, call the Indiana Sheriffs' Youth Ranch at 317-460-4242, email ScottMinier@yahoo.com or write to ISYR, 5325 N. State Road 59, Brazil, IN 47834.
