The 32nd Annual Sheriff’s Shootout Golf Outing, raised $40,624, an amount that will be matched by Hamilton Center Foundation Inc. to generate $81,248 in total funds to benefit children’s mental and behavioral health services.
Shootout funds are used to create, enhance, and maintain programming at Hamilton Center, as well sponsor services for children and their families who may have limited access to services due to financial burdens or other issues.
The Clay County Sheriff’s Department, sponsored by Great Dane, was the victor of the AM Sheriff’s Tournament and The Vermillion County Sheriff’s Department was the overall winner for the day. This year the event gathered over 120 organizations and 60 teams, including 10 sheriff/first responder teams from 8 counties that were sponsored by local organizations.
“The Shootout is a beloved community event, and the Foundation is so proud to partner with Hamilton Center to double the impact,“ said Margie Anshutz, President of Hamilton Center Foundation Inc.
“I want to thank our community partners who once again supported Hamilton Center is a big way,” said Melvin L. Burks, President/CEO of Hamilton Center Inc.
“This truly is a community wide event, and we simply could not have done this without the enthusiastic support of so many.”
