West Central Indiana sheriffs and Optimist Club members are inviting K-6 students to a free “Breakfast with Santa” on Dec. 3 at the Indiana Sheriffs’ Youth Ranch.
Their holiday event will be hosted at the Sheriffs’ Lodge & Conference Center, located at Youth Ranch property at 5325 N. Indiana 59, from 9 a.m. to noon.
A free breakfast — sponsored jointly by the Clay County Optimist Club and the ISYR Chaplain’s Fund — will include pancakes, cereal, sausage, juices and milk.
A special Santa’s workshop will be available for young visitors to make keepsake ornaments and write letters to hand-deliver to St. Nicholas.
Clay County Sheriff Paul Harden, Vermillion County Sheriff Mike Phelps and Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse will be among the “Breakfast With Santa” hosts. Lowe’s Home Improvement will be the presenting sponsor for seasonal Youth Ranch decorations.
Optimist Club leaders encourage parents and grandparents to make certain kids bring appetites and smart phones or cameras for selfies with Santa.
No reservations are needed. All parking is free.
Handicapped spots are available.
Guests will be asked to respect one another’s pandemic precautions.
For more information about the “Breakfast with Santa” or to donate to ISYR, phone 317-460-4242 or write to the ISYR Chaplain’s Fund, 5325 N. State Road 59, Brazil, IN 47834.
Tax-deductible ISYR Chaplain’s Fund donations provide needed clothing, toiletries and food for young visitors to the 62-acre not-for-profit training retreat for future law enforcement officers, at-risk kids, young witnesses and victims of crime.
