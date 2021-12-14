Sheriff's office seeks help locating missing woman

Sabrina Spencer

UPDATE, 5 p.m.

The Vigo County Sheriff's Office says the missing woman has been located and is safe.

• • •

ORIGINAL STORY: 

The Vigo County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help locating a missing person.

Sabrina Spencer, 25, has been missing from Vigo County area since Sunday, Dec. 12. 

She was was last seen wearing a white  T-shirt, khaki-colored scrub pants and black-and-purple Lebron tennis shoes. She is a Black woman 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing about 230 pounds. Spencer has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen with shorter-length hair. 

Spencer was last seen Sunday at Panera Bread in Terre Haute, with a male in a military uniform driving a black car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. John Newman at 812-462-3226, extension 7304.

