UPDATE, 5 p.m.
The Vigo County Sheriff's Office says the missing woman has been located and is safe.
• • •
ORIGINAL STORY:
The Vigo County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help locating a missing person.
Sabrina Spencer, 25, has been missing from Vigo County area since Sunday, Dec. 12.
She was was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, khaki-colored scrub pants and black-and-purple Lebron tennis shoes. She is a Black woman 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing about 230 pounds. Spencer has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen with shorter-length hair.
Spencer was last seen Sunday at Panera Bread in Terre Haute, with a male in a military uniform driving a black car.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. John Newman at 812-462-3226, extension 7304.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.