Sheriff's office says man jailed after fighting with deputies

A Mecca man was jailed after fighting with officers checking on a domestic call on Monday, according to the Parke County Sheriff's Department.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

Deputies said Timothy Atkinson, 27, was behaving irrationally and attempted to flee. When Atkinson grabbed a deputy's Taser and attempted to take it from him, another deputy tased Atkinson and handcuffed him.

He was booked into Parke County Jail on charges of disarming a law enforcement officer, battery of a law enforcement officer and resisting law enforcement and is held without bond pending a court appearance.

Rockville and Mecca police assisted deputies.