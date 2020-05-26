Sheriff's office says man jailed after fighting with deputies

A Mecca man was jailed after fighting with officers checking on a domestic call on Monday, according to the Parke County Sheriff's Department.
Deputies said Timothy Atkinson, 27, was behaving irrationally and attempted to flee. When Atkinson grabbed a deputy's Taser and attempted to take it from him, another deputy tased Atkinson and handcuffed him.
He was booked into Parke County Jail on charges of disarming a law enforcement officer, battery of a law enforcement officer and resisting law enforcement and is held without bond pending a court appearance.
Rockville and Mecca police assisted deputies.
