The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating an attempted abduction that happened Wednesday morning.
The male suspect is white, in his 30s, and about 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet 7 inches tall with a thin build. He has dark brown, short hair.
The suspect was last seen in the area of Briggs Street North of Indiana 246.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective George McAdams, 812–462-3226, ext. 7326.
