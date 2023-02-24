A sheriff's deputy has been shot in Vermillion County, according to Sgt. Matt Ames of the Indiana State Police.
The deputy's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, he said Friday night.
The shooting happened near Dana at Indiana 71 and Country Road 700 South.
A suspect is in custody.
According to Ames, a pursuit involving a suspect in a murder case began in Illinois this evening and it ended with a deputy being shot.
The Tribune-Star will provide further information as it becomes available.
