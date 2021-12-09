A ruptured water line and sink hole disrupted water service to the Vigo County Jail on Wednesday, but Sheriff John Plasse said inmates always had access to potable water during the incident.
The jail’s water service was shut down for about five hours during the repair of the water line, he said. Some lanes of U.S. 41 also were closed due to the repair.
“Bottled water and water in Rubbermaid dispensers was obtained during that time for inmate use,” Plasse said.
Water service was restored to the jail around 10 p.m. Wednesday, but due to the line break the water has not been drinkable.
“Indiana American Water will test the water 24 hours after the repair was made and let us know when it will be potable again,” Plasse said about 3 p.m. today (Thursday, Dec. 9).
The water line break was not related to the construction in the city hall and county courthouse parking lots, he said.
