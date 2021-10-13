Sheriff John Plasse has issued a warning about scam telephone calls reported locally.
The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office received complaints Tuesday from multiple people receiving calls reportedly from a detective threatening arrest if funds are not provided.
“Should you receive a phone call from a detective with our agency, they will not ‘threaten’ you with failure to appear charges or legal action, directing you to make any type of payment,” Plasse said in a news release.
Anyone contacted by a person claiming to be a detective or deputy who requests funds via wire transfer, checks, cash, or other forms of payment should know it is a scam call and not a legitimate phone call, the sheriff said.
Anyone who believes the call might be legitimate, but are still skeptical, should offer to hang up and make a verification call to the sheriff’s office to confirm the call is legitimate.
During business hours, call the sheriff’s office at 812-462-3226. After hours, call 812-232-3801.
