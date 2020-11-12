Sheriff says two-county pursuit leads to felony charges

A man authorities say sideswiped a deputy sheriff's car and led police on a two-county chase this afternoon is facing multiple charges.
Jeffrey Frakes, 48, of Huntingburg, formerly of Sullivan County, was booked on charges of resisting law enforcement, possession of a syringe and possession of marijuana (all Level 6 felonies). and a Level 2 felony count of dealing methamphetamine, plus a Class B misdemeanor of leaving the scene of an accident.
Additionally, Frakes was booked on outstanding Dubois County warrant charges of child fondling, petition to revoke probation (dealing meth) and assault-strangulation.
Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom said a deputy was traveling south on County Road 200 East near Farmersburg when his patrol car was sideswiped by a northbound Chevy Silverado. Frakes was stopped and was initially cooperative but then sped away, the sheriff said in a news release.
The deputy called for assistance and and pursued Frakes for several miles into Vigo County, where Frakes eventually ditched the vehicle on Laforge Street and ran into the woods.A Terre Haute Police Department K-9 team tracked and apprehended Frakes about a half-mile east of the abandoned vehicle.
Frakes was taken to Terre Haute Regional Hospital for treatment of a dog bite, then transported to Sullivan County Jail.
Also assisting agencies were Indiana State Police, Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, Trans Care Ambulance, Honey Creek Fire and Rescue and Recovery Plus towing.
