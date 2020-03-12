Members of the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office who gave extraordinary service during 2019 were recognized Thursday night at Idle Creek Banquet Center sponsored by First Financial Bank.
Commendation award winners were:
• Retiree awards: Greg Ewing, Nancy Morgan and Tim Osburn
• In Memory of Correctional Officer Drake Johnson: Debra Johnson, spouse of the late Drake Johnson
• Norman L. Lowery Award: Chuck Hilton. This award presented by Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse is in recognition of First Financial Bank’s President and CEO, Norman L. Lowery for his long-time financial support of law enforcement and emergency medical responders.
• Recognition of Appreciation Award: Pam Moats
• 2019 Community Service Award: Lt. John Moats
• 2019 Outstanding Voluntary Service Award: Reserve Deputy Don Aldrich
• 2019 Sheriff’s Commendation Award: Deputy Ryan Hartleroad
• 2019 Life Saving Award: Deputy Dayton Huebner
• 2019 Life Saving Award: Deputy Jerrad Pirtle, Reserve Deputy Dale Carson and Correctional Officer James White
Receiving awards for years of service were merit deputies:
• 25 years of service: Scott Brown and Brian Dehart
•15 years of service: John Davis and Derek Fell
•10 years of service: John Newman
• 5 years of service: Michael Ellsworth, Ryan Hartleroad, Mary Parmer and Jerrod Pirtle
Dispatch:
• 10 years of service: Chelsea Hubbell
Sheriff’s posse:
• 15 years of service: Chris Davidson, Jennifer Davidson, Amy Gibson, Amy Holcomb, Larry Sample and Ernest Speer
• 10 years of service: Renee Hawkins and Kenny McMillian
• 5 years of service: Andy Joliff, Regina Keegan, Emily Meadows and Jason Sample
Serving on the awards and recognition committee are first sergeants John Davis, Clay White, Scott Woelfle, detective Chase St. John, deputies Sean Trevarthan (chairman), David Ewing, Bernie McGee, Eric Valdez and reserve deputy Don Aldrich.
Sheriff Plasse provided the welcome and introduction at the event, which included an invocation by Chaplin Billy Joe Henry. Jon Swaner, news anchor at WTHI-TV, served as master of ceremonies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.