Sheriff releases name of pedestrian killed on U.S. 41

Parke County police have released the identity of a pedestrian who died at 5:14 p.m. Friday on U.S. 41 in Parke County.
Sheriff Justin Cole said the investigation revealed Aaron V. Froschauer, 50, of Atlanta, stepped into the path of a northbound semi south of Lyford. Froschauer was pronounced dead at the scene.
Semi driver Tyler D. Hall, 25, was taken to Union Hospital in Clinton where he submitted to a chemical test, as required in all fatal crashes. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor, police said.
Agencies assisting the investigation included the Vermillion County Sheriff's Office, Clinton and Terre Haute city police, Steelyville town marshal, and Parke County EMS and coroner's office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.