Three neglected dogs were seized during a police investigation into animal abuse at St. Bernice in Vermillion County, police said.
Sheriff Mike Phelps said the three dogs were found in a house on Carpenter Avenue about 4:45 p.m. Feb. 10.
Deputies investigated an anonymous person’s report of animal abuse and neglect at the residence. Phelps said deputies looked through the windows of the home saw animals that appeared emaciated.
After receiving a search warrant, deputies and staff from the Parke-Vermillion animal shelter moved three dogs, which were in need of medical treatment. Deputies found no water or food for the animals inside the residence, Phelps said.
The investigation continues, and information will be sent the Vermillion County prosecutor for review.
Anyone wanting to make a donation to the animal shelter to assist with treatment for the dogs can call 765-492-3540 or send a donation to Parke-Vermillion Humane Shelter, 1884 South Indiana 63, Hillsdale, Indiana, 47854.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.