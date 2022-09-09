Sheriff John Plasse shares update on health

Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse has posted an update on his health, after announcing in May he has pancreatic cancer.
"I am over half way done with my chemotherapy and a recent scan showed the tumor has shrunk from 4.1 to 3.1 centimeters. God is good!" Plasse wrote in a Facebook post about his condition.
"I have lost more weight and strength but that is expected with chemotherapy. My oncology team and I are still positive of a full recovery and the scan results confirm that the chemo is working. I have 10 more weeks of chemotherapy to go. I fully expect to be cancer free in 2023," the sheriff posted.
Plasse is working and thanked the staff of the sheriff's department for maintaining "a high level of service" to the public.
"I thank them for the great job they do every day serving and protecting residents and visitors to Vigo County. I am truly blessed to have them working with me," Plasse said.
"I appreciate all that have reached out to me during this time to show your support and offered thoughts and prayers for my recovery. Thank you for your patience as I continue treatment to beat this," he wrote.
Plasse, a Democrat, is seeking re-election in the Nov. 8 general election. He will face Republican Aaron Loudermilk, who serves as a captain on the Terre Haute Police Department and is president of the Vigo County Council.
Plasse, who has been in law enforcement for the past 37 years, served as police chief of the Terre Haute Police Department before being elected to his first term as sheriff.
