An increase in inmates testing positive for COVID-19 at the Vigo County Jail has been confirmed by Sheriff John Plasse.
The jail reported 39 positive tests among inmates for September in its monthly status report.
Of those, 13 inmates tested positive when they were booked in, and 15 tested positive while they were in quarantine. Two jail staff members also tested positive in September.
“Our cases here are reflective of what is in our community,” Plasse said Wednesday afternoon, connecting the increase to a surge in coronavirus cases due to the Delta variant.
“The overwhelming majority of those who have tested positive are asymptomatic, which is hard to identify and quarantine when they don’t have any symptoms,” the sheriff said. “We are still testing all inmates when they are first brought here and when they are moved into the cell blocks after their initial quarantine.”
On Wednesday, the Vigo County Health Department reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 identified at the jail. In the past week, the community has had about 400 new positive cases, said health educator Roni Elder.
In August, the jail reported nine positive inmate cases. No new inmate cases were found in July, but six inmate cases were found in June, according to the monthly status report filed in federal court for the Southern District of Indiana in response to a federal lawsuit.
As part of that suit, the sheriff and Vigo County officials were ordered to file the monthly report following the Dec. 4 death of an inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 after he collapsed and was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.
The September report said the jail has had 191 inmates and staff test positive for COVID-19 from September 2020 to Sept. 30, 2021.
