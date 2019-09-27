Sheriff: Human error caused improper release

A review of procedures for releasing inmates has resulted in changes at the Vigo County Jail following an error that put a violent offender on the streets.
“It was simple human error, but it shouldn't have happened,” Sheriff John Plasse said of the release of Gregg F. Shepherd, 48, of Terre Haute, on Sept. 5.
Shepherd -- who faces multiple criminal counts including criminal confinement resulting in serious bodily injury, domestic battery, auto theft and intimidation in connection with two separate crimes in September 2017 and July 2019 – was released following a hearing in Vigo Superior Court 3 where the judge set a $50,000 cash only bond in his newest case.
A jail supervisor misread a list of inmate names and approved the release of Shepherd, Plasse said.
When inmates are taken to court, the sheriff explained, the court has a list of names that includes a space for the outcome of each inmate after the hearing. Inmates who are to be released have their names circled on the list when they return to the jail, Plasse said. In Shepherd's case, his name was circled in error.
Plasse said he talked with jail staff about the actions taken to “book out” inmates and found that jailers sometimes feel rushed to process people who have been released by the court.
“We don't want to keep someone any longer than necessary, but we can't rush anything," Plasse said. "They will get out as soon as we can release them, but we don't want to do anything sloppy.”
That has led to a new procedure of circling both the name and status of inmates on the court's list, and another check will occur in the Jailtracker system to see if an inmate has a “hold” from another court or any other information on record to keep them from being released.
And a third step is to have another jail staff member check and confirm if the person is approved for release.
Though the county courts and jail are both computerized, information from the court does not automatically enter the jail system.
Plasse said he accepts responsibility for the error in releasing a person accused of two violent crimes. The jail supervisor who released Shepherd acknowledged the mistake and was disciplined, the sheriff said.
An arrest warrant for Shepherd was issued Sept. 13. He has a jury trial set for Feb. 25.
Shepherd, meanwhile, has not been located and is not believed to be in the Vigo County area.
Plasse said police followed up on some tips that Shepherd was out-of-state, but he has not been located.
“He needs to come back and get these cases resolved,” Plasse said. “He will be on the run until someone turns him in.”
Anyone with information on the location of Shepherd is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers at 812-238-STOP.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
