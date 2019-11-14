Sullivan County authorities began, but were able to cancel, an evacuation after a construction crew struck gas line about 3:40 p.m. hear Indiana 48 and U.S. 41 near Shelburn.
Sheriff Clark Cottom said emergency crews began an evacuation of a residential area south of Indiana 48 and west of U.S. 41.
However, he said, workers from Ohio Valley Gas Company worked quickly to seal the damaged underground line, and the gas company called off the evacuation about 4 p.m.
Both Indiana 48 and U.S., briefly closed, were reopened.
Crews remain in the area sizing up necessary repairs, the sheriff said.
