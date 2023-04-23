Boot City was damaged after a motor vehicle crashed into the building on Saturday, the Vigo County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Around 7:20 p.m., deputies responded to a vehicle that had hit Boot City located at 11800 S. U.S. Hwy 41.
Linda Hegg, 74 of Terre Haute, was backing out of a parking space in front of the building. She told officials that she thought she was “driving a stick shift” and got the pedals confused. Hegg then pressed the accelerator and crashed into the structure, Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said in a release.
No one was injured, Plasse said.
