The Terre Haute Humane Society has received a $4,990 grant from the BISSELL Pet Foundation that will allow pre-qualified pet owners to receive a reduced rate for spay/neuter.
“The funds provided by this grant allow us to lower the cost for members of the public who might otherwise not be able to afford to spay or neuter their dogs and cats, Ray Buechler, president of the Humane Society board, said in a news release.
BISSELL Pet Foundation assists animal welfare organizations across the country in their efforts to reduce the number of animals in shelters and rescues through a variety of programs, including spaying and neutering.
Starting July 16 and until funding runs out, the shelter will be offering dog and cat sterilizations for $35. Female dogs over 50 pounds and other special cases cost more, and no dogs over 70 pounds can be accommodated.
To qualify for the shelter’s low-cost procedures, a pet owner must prove that they meet the Medicaid eligibility requirements and pay for the surgery in advance.
To learn more about this program, please call the shelter at 812-232-0293.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.