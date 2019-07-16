Shelburn woman faces child exploitation charge

A Shelburn woman is jailed on a Level 5 felony charge of child exploitation after being accused of sending an ex-boyfriend nude photographs of his own teenage daughter.
Torri Lynn Wible, 51, was booked into Vigo County Jail on Monday and is held in lieu of $10,000 bond. She is due in Vigo Superior Court Division 3 on Aug. 8.
In a probable cause affidavit, Terre Haute police allege Wible obtained nude pictures of the Terre Haute man's daughter, now 15, and emailed them to him while using an email address constructed to hide her identity, apparently in an attempt to manipulate the man.
Neither Wible nor the man are accused of producing the photographs.
