A Shelburn woman has been charged with animal cruelty following an investigation that revealed more than malnourished 30 animals at her home, according to Indiana State Police.
Julie Mitchell, 53, has been charged with three counts of cruelty to animals and one count of failure to properly dispose of a dead animal, according to an ISP news release.
She has been issued a summons to appear in Sullivan County Circuit Court.
Indiana State Police began an investigation into possible animal neglect at 1500 West County Road 800 North in Shelburn after receiving several complaints.
Master Trooper Detective Angie Hahn served a search warrant June 18 that resulted in the seizure of 35 including cats, dogs, goats and a chinchilla.
ISP said the animals were in terrible living conditions, with no food or water being provided, and several animals were disease-ridden.
Police turned their findings over to the Sullivan County Prosecutor's Office for review. Sullivan County Prosecutor Ann Smith-Mischler determined the appropriate charges.
