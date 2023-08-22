A Shelburn woman is facing charges after an Indiana State Police investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor under the age of 14, according to an ISP news release.
Rachel L. Martin, 30, is charged with child molesting where the defendant is at least 21 years of age, a Class 1 felony.
Martin is currently being held in the Sullivan County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond.
Assisting were the Sullivan County Department of Child Services and Susie’s Place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.