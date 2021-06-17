After four years, the Shelburn Old Fashioned Days has returned and will take place on Friday and Saturday in downtown Shelburn.
Vendors, booths and entertainment will be available with times varying.
On Friday, bounce house and carnival games 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Little Miss Pageant 6 p.m., beer garden 7 p.m., Nic Strain 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
On Saturday, parade lineup is at 2 p.m. and the parade is at 3 p.m.
Other Saturday times are Deceptionist Magic Show 4 to 6 p.m., bounce house and carnival games 4 to 10 p.m., beer garden 6 p.m., Rise of the Fallen 6 to 8 p.m., Pfreak Show 8 to 11 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.