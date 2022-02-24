Shelburn man ID'd in fatal Wednesday crash

A Sullivan County man has been identified as the driver involved in a fatal crash Wednesday in northwestern Vigo County.
Michael Harrington, 48, of Shelburn, was pronounced dead at the scene following the single-vehicle crash with entrapment.
Sheriff John Plasse said the crash occurred about noon Wednesday in the area of U.S. 150 and North Grissom Place.
Deputies found that Harrington was pronounced dead by Trans-Care ambulance and New Goshen Fire personnel.
Plasse said it appears that Harrington was traveling east at an excessive speed when the vehicle left the road. It appeared he over-corrected and drove across U.S. 150 and down an embankment, striking thick vegetation and ultimately a tree.
Harrington was wearing a seat belt.
“Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the family and friends of Mr. Harrington,” Plasse said today in a news release.
