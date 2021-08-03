Shelburn man faces rape charge, sexual battery charges

A Shelburn man was been arrested on a rape charge following a Sullivan County investigation.
Ricky J. Bieber, 44, was arrested Monday on a warrant for rape, a Level 3 felony, and sexual battery, a Level 6 felony.
Indiana State Police said they began an investigation July 15 after receiving information from Shelburn Marshall Matthew Price about a sexual assault allegation. ISP said its investigation revealed Bieber had allegedly forced himself on a female for sexual gratification.
A warrant was issued July 29 in Sullivan Circuit Court. Bieber was arrested and booked into Sullivan County Jail.
