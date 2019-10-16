The town of Shelburn is launching a new website, brand and social media platform
"In Shelburn, Indiana, simplicity is sweet," says a news release from the town. "That’s exactly what the town’s new brand, 'Simply Shelburn,' encompasses."
The new branding effort comes with a new website, shelburn.in.gov, where users can dive deeper into the historic aspects of the town and stay up to date on town hall meetings, coding ordinances and a soon-to-be online bill pay for water customers.
The website, aimed at promoting economic development within the town, focuses on current projects including the Historic Interurban Depot.
Additionally, Shelburn has launched a town Facebook page, www.facebook.com/ShelburnIN, where residents can read about upcoming events and notices while travelers and neighboring communities can interact with and plan for future visits.
“We are so proud of this new website and overall brand," said Jay Southwood, Shelburn’s Clerk-Treasurer. "It truly embraces the story of Shelburn while emphasizing and elevating our historic assets.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.