Shelburn lands eatery for historic interurban depot

A new restaurant is headed to Shelburn's historic interurban depot.
The Shelburn Redevelopment Authority has approved a lease for Circa 1906, a restaurant slated to open this summer or early fall.
Chesteron and Chris Shelton will own and operate Circa 1906. Chesterton is chef and owner of the Red Room Cakery in Terre Haute. The new restaurant will serve breakfast, lunch with carryout, and dinner.
“The journey of the Interurban depot is one that stands the test of time,” Chesteron said in a news release. “Circa 1906 will bring modern cuisine, spirits and trends, yet be founded on the depot’s history. We look forward to serving the community and offering a destination-based experience through our passions.”
The town spent about $525,000 restoring the 115-year-old interurban depot, which is located on Mill Street next to CSX Transportation railroad tracks, just west of the intersection with Railroad Street. It was built about 1911 and enlarged between 1916 and 1920.
In 2012, the town received a grant from Indiana Landmarks for a feasibility study for the depot, Coffenberry said. The town then received a grant from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs for a formal renovation plan for commercial or retail use.
The depot in December 2015 was placed on the National Register of Historic Places and underwent exterior renovation in 2016-2017.
“Through our revitalization efforts, the town understood that we have a unique, historic asset in the midst of our community,” said Jay Southwood, Shelburn clerk-treasurer.
“The Interurban Depot has been a place of economic vitality over the last century, proving to be the transportation hub for thousands over many years," Southwood said. "We knew that this building had more life to our community, and we are thankful to have an investor who is dedicated to our growth and vision.”
