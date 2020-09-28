The town of Shelburn is accepting applications for the town marshal/park superintendent's position.
It is also accepting applications for its police reserve.
Town Marshal Doug Inman is planning to retire at the end of October, the town said in a news release.
The town marshal/parks superintendent post is a full time, paid position. It will include include monitoring the town, regulating safety and security for residents and businesses, and overseeing the town’s park and future splash pad site.
“After 24 and a half years of serving this community, the townspeople have become family,” Inman said. “I highly encourage those who are interested in serving their community to submit an application. It has truly been an honor.”
Members of the police reserve hold a volunteer position. Each member will work in conjunction with the town marshal on protecting the town, its citizens and businesses.
Every current member of the town’s police reserve is encouraged to submit an application as a reserve police officer or town marshal as the town will be restructuring its police program.
Both job postings, eligibility requirements and applications can be found at https://shelburn.in.gov/government.html
Applications and resumes are due by noon on Friday, Oct. 9, and must be submitted via email to shelburnw@joink.com
