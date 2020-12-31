Sheehan takes the bench in Vigo Superior Court 5

Come Monday, Judge Matthew Sheehan will preside in Vigo Superior Court 5.

After serving two years as the judge in Terre Haute City Court, Sheehan will oversee a court that handles felony and misdemeanor criminal cases, civil cases, and the Drug Court problem-solving program.

He follows Judge Michael Rader, who retired at the end of 2020 after two six-year terms in Division 5.

Sheehan respects Rader, and recalls that the first major felony Sheehan tried as an attorney in Vigo County was in front of Rader. The transition between judges went smoothly.

“He’s been very accommodating and kind with his time to allow me to shadow him and pro-tem for him and be involved in the court leading up to when I take over,” Sheehan said of the past few weeks.

Sheehan was elected in 2018 as city court judge, which was a part-time position that allowed him to keep his private practice. So he carefully considered running for the countywide judicial seat in 2020 when he learned Rader was retiring. Sheehan left his private practice in December.

His positive experience on the bench of city court was encouragement to seek the full-time office, he said.

City court handles the county’s traffic infractions, ordinance violations and some misdemeanor crimes, and it also featured a deferral program known as PAIR, short for Psychiatric Assertive Identification Referral.

PAIR is a conditional deferment program in which participants receive treatment and case management services. They are required to attend court hearings, submit random drug screens, participate in treatment and attend case management appointments with their supervision officer. Those who successfully complete the program earn a dismissal of all charges.

“Being the city court judge was a tremendous experience for me because that gave me an opportunity to oversee the PAIR program and to expand that program significantly and bring the same approach to drug court, and the same excitement and enthusiasm to that program.”

Sheehan said he is proud of strong relationships with the counselors and treatment providers in the community developed as a result of PAIR.

He is proud of being named the Public Official of the Year 2019 by the Wabash Valley Recovery Program for his work in the PAIR Program. Even though PAIR is for mental health, many of the participants also have substance abuse issues.

Sheehan said he hopes to bridge the gap in drug court between the related issue of mental health services and dual diagnosis.

He is excited about working with Drug Court and trying to expand it to help others with substance abuse and mental health issues.

“I think we have a lot of new things on the horizon,” Sheehan said. “In my opinion, it’s probably the most vital program we offer in the courts. It kind of piggybacks off what we did in city court with the PAIR program and trying to expand drug court as a problem solving court.”

His city court work was also directly tied to Division 5 as he dealt with people charged with driving offenses. He developed a relief program that helps drivers with suspended licenses pay off their fees and become reinstated. The ultimate decisions for the city court program are petitions approved or denied in Division 5.

“Obviously, I was very passionate about that in city court and excited to help people get the relief that was needed,” Sheehan said. “You’ll never realize how problematic it is until you see those cases day in and day out. The vast majority of people are just fighting through disadvantaged areas of their lives, and for whatever reason, it just snowballs and they don’t know how to deal with it.”

Public defender Christopher Shema said he has enjoyed working with Sheehan on city court cases.

“What I really like about Matt as city court judge is he brought a lot of energy to the PAIR program, and the number of people receiving those services is going up,” Shema said. “He’ll bring similar energy to drug court. I think it will expand and move forward because people battling mental illness and addiction will be given the tools they need, and he also knows how to use the power of the court to hold people responsible.”

Sheehan recognizes that the coming case load in Division 5 might be somewhat heavy due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has resulted in more video hearings and an embargo on trials.

City court faced the same delays, with many cases set off to the future and hearings limited only to essential cases. Sheehan had seating in the city courtroom posted and limited with signage to provide social distancing.

“It’s unfortunate that cases were delayed, but there’s no other alternative to do it safely,” he said.

Video court did allow many cases to move forward, but some people with financial disadvantages did not have the technology to do online hearings. Also, many people in small claims cases represent themselves and are unable to enter documents and present their case as they would in non-pandemic times.

Sheehan said he anticipates having a very good working relationship with all the prosecutors and defense attorneys in Division 5 who will be working together to make sure cases are resolved as quickly as possible without compromising anyone’s rights.

As for the city court bench, the vacancy is expected to be filled with a temporary judicial hire until the governor appoints a judge to fill the remainder of the term. The governor’s office is currently accepting applications for the vacancy.

Sheehan in 2006 received a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Indiana State University and in 2010 earned his law degree from Indiana University McKinney School of Law. He was most recently a partner at Abel Sheehan Reed LLC and before that was with Smock & Etling.

On the home front, Sheehan and his wife Darcie just celebrated their 14th anniversary. They have four children – an 8-year-old and 3-year-old triplets, so their household is busy.

He is proud of the fact that he continues a family legacy of public service. His father Michael was county surveyor for several years. Former long-time city clerk Chuck Hanley was his father’s first cousin. His uncle Pat Sheehan was on the school board for several years. His great uncle Paul Sheehan was city treasurer several decades ago. His mother was a nurse, and his brother is a doctor in Columbus.

He is a third-generation elected official.

“Some people may think that is a negative, but I take a lot of pride in it,” he said.

