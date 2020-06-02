In a tight race for the Democratic nomination for the judgeship in Vigo County Superior Court Division 5, Matthew Sheehan edged Matthew Effner by a tally of 5,814 votes to 5,575, or 51.05% to 48.95%.
All precincts had reported, according to the Vigo County Clerk’s Office website, although results remain unofficial.
There was no candidate on the GOP primary ballot, although the party could nominate a candidate before the fall general election.
Incumbent Judge Michael Rader did not seek re-election after serving two six-year terms on the bench.
The race pitted two experienced local attorneys, both graduates of Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law.
Sheehan has practiced law for 9 years and is the current judge in Terre Haute City Court. He was appointed to the city court bench in November 2018 by Gov. Eric Holcomb.
Effner has practiced law in Vigo County for more than 23 years.
Division 5 handles felony and misdemeanor cases, with emphasis on intoxicated driving offenses and drug-related offenses for defendants in the Vigo County Drug Court Program.
