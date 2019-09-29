Retired Kokomo firefighter Bob Louks remembers Sunday, Jan. 22, 1978, as if it were yesterday. He already had battled his fair share of fires during his five years on the department, but that January day nearly broke him.
It was the day three young children were killed in a house fire that was ultimately determined to be accidentally caused by the children themselves.
“We went into work and set up the table and were having coffee when the alarm came in,” he said. “As we were going down the bypass heading out toward the location, you could see the smoke in the air from it. When we got there, flames had already broken out through a window in the front, and it was an upstairs apartment where we found the three little kids [deceased] in the bed. They were covered in soot and stuff. That right there was a pretty rough day.”
After getting back to the station, their gear still saturated with smoke, Louks said the other firefighters and he sat around reflecting on what just happened. Louks said the firefighters were able to turn to a department chaplain to address the situation, but he said it was still one of the most difficult days of his career.
“You feel bad and think what more could we have done, but by the time we got the call, I believe those three little babies were already dead,” he said. “We didn’t really have any outside agencies we could go to at the time to get you through it, so we just mainly talked among ourselves and helped each other out the best we could. … But a situation like that was always in the back of our minds from that point on whenever we’d go on a call.”
And that’s just one tragic incident on one day in one town across America.
Research conducted by John Violanti, a professor specializing in police stress and health at the University of Buffalo, suggests the average American might witness a traumatic event that could lead to conditions like post-traumatic stress disorder just one time in their lives. For first responders, that risk of witnessing a traumatic event rises to about three or four times every six months.
Statistics from the national Ruderman Family Foundation show more first responders died from suicide across the country in 2017 than while in the line of duty, and other studies also have reported higher levels of depression and anxiety disorders among those in the same group.
Talking about the state of a first responders’ mental health is far too often met with stigmatization and a swift sweep-it-under-the-rug approach, but experts in the field say it’s a serious dialogue that needs to be addressed early and often.
While some in the field of mental health believe America has made great strides in mental health training and communication for first responders over the years, they also admit there is still a long way to go.
Failure to communicate
What are some of those challenges that make it difficult for first responders to open up about their feelings, even to their fellow officers? What makes some of those men and women suffer a mental health crisis in silence?
Dr. Kristine Chapleau, a psychologist with IU Health in Indianapolis, said there is often a “macho” culture that surrounds first responders as a whole, which makes it difficult for those individuals to talk about something like their own mental health when it relates to day-to-day life on the job.
“They [first responders] often feel like they can’t talk about what they’re struggling with or dealing with, and it’s this culture that they have to suppress it in some way,” she said. “… I think it’s really a lot of fear. They’re afraid they’re going to be judged. They’re not sure what other people’s reactions are going to be, and it may be too that they’re afraid they might be taken off a particular shift if they speak up.”
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Aaron Snyder works in the department’s Office of Professional Development and Wellness, and he’s seen firsthand how difficult it is for some first responders to open up and talk about their feelings, even to others within IMPD.
“First of all, it’s a male-dominated profession,” he said. “It is changing, and it needs to change, but it is still kind of male dominated. And there’s a lot of ego that goes along with that. It’s one of those, ‘I’m the protector and keeping everyone safe.’ And if you show weakness or emotion, that is a crack in your armor. … We do it a lot to ourselves because we have an image of what we should be in our heads, and we want to always meet that.”
Hidden dangers
First responders are sometimes unable to fully digest their emotions, and the inability to talk openly and candidly about them can lead to some pretty dangerous outcomes, Snyder said.
“If you look at the research, we [first responders] have higher levels of anxiety and depression,” he said. “And you also see higher levels of anger issues. Those then manifest themselves on [police] videos, and that’s when you see an officer screaming at somebody over a simple traffic violation.”
Suppressing those emotions also takes a lot of physical and emotional energy, Snyder and Chapleau noted. In other words, it drains the soul.
“We now know how we experience pain is almost along the same wire as experiencing emotions,” Chapleau said. “Emotions are a very physiological response. If we don’t put a label on it, then it just sits there and gets expressed in other ways. By suppressing those emotions repeatedly as a coping skill and just denying that you’re feeling anything, it takes a lot of energy to do that.”
The metaphor Chapleau uses with her own patients is that it’s like trying to hold down a beach ball underwater. You can do it for a while, she noted, but eventually you’ll either get distracted or tired, and the beach ball will rise to the surface.
For first responders, that surfaced beach ball then often appears as panic attacks, nightmares, increased anger, headaches, pain sensitivity and extreme sadness.
“So that ‘beach ball’ actually becomes a big part of their identity,” Chapleau said, “and they forget how to take off their uniform. There’s no off-time. They just feel like they have to be sitting on that beach ball all the time to suppress what they would feel if they let go and let it rise to the surface.”
But how do first responders know when a situation with a fellow officer is more than just temporary blues? It’s often tricky to see, experts said.
Warning signs
Believe it or not, first responders sometimes lie to each other, Snyder admitted. What is sometimes right out in front of someone’s nose might be hidden away with a simple, “I’m fine.”
But he also said there are telling signs there might be other issues at play than just a simple bout of anger or frustration.
Some of those red flags include changes in behavior like isolation, disciplinary issues, irritability, sudden financial or relationship issues and lack of personal hygiene.
“For example, if an officer who is always engaged at roll call all of a sudden disengages and isolates themselves from the group or if you start seeing them miss runs or not getting reports done, that is a sign right there. Those can begin to compound on each other, and that’s what you really need to pay attention to,” said Snyder
Psychologist Chapleau agrees, noting that suppressing emotions and not properly finding an avenue to discuss them can even lead to substance abuse and physical symptoms like dizziness and muscle tension.
“It’s just watching out for and noticing an overall flatness,” she said, “or what could be mistaken for burnout. Even when they’re home and should be enjoying their family or some other type of activity, they’re not engaged and happy. Those are all indicators of possible mental health struggles.”
Solutions that work
So what can be done to help?
First off, experts said, it’s by erasing the stigma of mental health, and that comes with normalizing emotions.
“You’re going to experience things that are not unique to just yourself,” Snyder said, when asked what his best message is to other first responders. “There are people in this profession that have gone through the same thing you have and are experiencing emotions and feelings that you have. And those feelings are normal. And it’s also OK to talk about it.”
Snyder then began to spotlight how IMPD handles critical incidents when it comes to its own police officers.
“When officers are involved in something like a police-action shooting, we have a Police Officer Support Team,” he said. “It’s a critical incident stress management team, and those officers’ jobs are simply to check in on the officer who was involved in that critical incident and make sure everything with him or her is all right.
“And because that officer involved in that incident is in a heightened state of awareness and also super vigilant, we want to give that officer time to come down, so we give them around 48 hours or so. If you think about your brain as a hard drive on a computer, your brain is not built to witness trauma. So what happens when you do, your brain just starts packing that situation in wherever it can find an open spot.”
Snyder said that a couple days after a traumatic incident, the officer talks with a member of the Wellness Office by telephone to make sure the officer is sleeping and eating properly. That officer then visits the office with a spouse or loved one for a similar conversation before eventually going through professional counseling supplied by the department.
“And the whole time, we’re not talking about the details of the incident at all,” Snyder noted. “The details are for the investigators to take care of. The meeting with us is strictly to let us know how to take care of the officer and his or her mental health. … The nice thing is that it’ll take about two weeks before we get an officer back on the streets, and we continue to keep in contact with them. We give them tools that they need to know for on down the road, and we also work with the families too. “
Chapleau said the best solution to evade the struggles of traumatic events when it comes to first responders is still to just let it all out.
“By putting language to the traumatic event or memory, it gives it distance,” she said. “And unlike the other sensory memories, language gives us a sense of time. We can then talk about what happened 25 years ago, three years ago or even a week ago because it occurs in a completely different area of our brain.”
If a first responder can’t talk about it, they should write about it, she said, even if it’s only for a few minutes just a few days a week.
It’s important too, the experts said, that society understands first responders might perform heroic acts at times, but they are still just people like everyone else.
“It’s really hard for anyone to admit they need rescuing,” Chapleau said. “That’s a big step for someone to take. But we as a society don’t need to frame it that way. Emotions and how we need to deal with them is just the price of being human. That’s it. It’s completely and absolutely normal to feel all kinds of emotions, and the more we focus on that for [first responders], the more normal it will be for them to begin to open up about it.”
