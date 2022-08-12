Shed blocks roadway in northern Vigo County

County officials got an unusual call about 6 a.m. Friday as a shed was blocking a road near the Vigo County/Clay County border.
"It was along Oriole Street off of Kyle Street in the far northeast corner of the county in Nevins Township. It is apparent someone thought they could drive that shed through there," said Vigo County Commissioner Brendan Kearns.
"They were heading from the south, from Clay County, north into Vigo County and obviously could not make it through. It is a viaduct where a lot of kids like to go and spray paint it and hang out — it's like a spooky legendary part of the county," Kearns said.
"We found pieces of the shed on the Vigo County side going north, so apparently whoever got this stuck kept driving and debris was being carried with it. I think they realized it and just left it," Kearns said.
The shed was destroyed in order to clear the road.
"If anyone wants to claim their shed, it will be in a dumpster," Kearns said with a smile.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.