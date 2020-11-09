'Share your Thanksgiving' food and funds drive is this week

On Thursday, Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank will conduct its annual Share Your Thanksgiving Food and Funds Drive to continue to provide hope over the holiday season.
Foodbank staff and volunteers will be accepting nonperishable food and monetary donations from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the The Meadows shopping center parking lot. Items most needed are hearty soups, peanut butter, canned fruit in 100% juice, canned vegetables, canned tuna or chicken and whole grain cereals. Please, no glass containers.
In addition, long-time partner Papa John’s will once again be donating a portion of sales from its 1234 Wabash Ave. store made on Tuesday.
The community may also participate by dropping off non-perishable food at any of the following locations now through Friday: Apple House, Kroger North, Kroger South, all Terre Haute Old National Bank locations, Holler Family Dentistry, Smudde Family Dentistry, ISU Career Center, Mosaic, Walmart East, CSL Plasma Center. Several Vigo County schools are also participating in this year’s effort.
All proceeds from the event will benefit Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank and its more than 85 member agencies whose mission is to feed hungry adults and children in Clay, Greene, Knox, Parke, Sullivan, Vermillion, and Vigo counties.
